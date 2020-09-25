Teenagers assaulted by three men in suspected hate crime

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after two teenage boys were assaulted in Dublin in what investigators suspect was a hate crime.

On Monday, three men physically and verbally assaulted the two teenage boys in Eamonn Ceannt Park.

One teenage boy aged 15 was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the incident at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.

Another teenager, aged 14 was assaulted by one of the men after he attempted to intervene. He did not require treatment.

The three men are aged in their early 20s and left the park on foot in the direction of Sundrive road.

One of the suspects was reported to be wearing a black jacket while the other two men wore a dark grey jacket and a blue jacket.

No arrests have been made so far in connection with this assault.

Gardaí at Sundrive Road Garda Station are appealing for any witnesses, or for any person with any information to come forward especially anyone in the Sundrive Park and Sundrive Road area between 12:15pm to 12:30pm who may have seen the three men.

Gardaí are also appealing for any individuals that may have camera footage of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 6666 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.