Irishman convicted of drug importation after hack of phones 

An Irishman who arranged the supply of 42kgs of cocaine into Ireland and the smuggling of €900,000 in cash out of the country has been convicted in Britain as part of the EncroChat hack by police of encrypted phones used by crime bosses.

Thomas Maher, originally from Offaly, was a haulage firm owner and “the logistics man” for a major criminal organisation in Europe.

It is thought to be the first conviction involving an Irishman identified under the high-tech EncroChat spying operation.

Maher, aged 39, pleaded guilty on Friday to importing drugs into Britain and money laundering charges at Liverpool Crown Court following an investigation by the British National Crime Agency, with assistance from the Gardai.

The NCA moved in on Maher, who had an address in Warrington, England, after they gathered evidence acquired through EncroChat – the encyrpted messaging platform that was brought down in June by the NCA and a French-Dutch investigation team.

NCA officers monitored Maher’s movements over a seven-month period.

EncroChat messages obtained by the NCA through Operation Venetic showed that in April 2020 he orchestrated the collection and delivery of at least 21 kilos of cocaine from locations in the Netherlands to Ireland.

Also, in April, he organised the delivery of 11kgs of cocaine through Britain to Donabate, north Dublin.

In another job, Maher made arrangements for 10kgs of cocaine to be collected from an address in the Netherlands and delivered to the outskirts of Dublin.

The 42kgs of cocaine have an estimated street value of almost €3m.

Maher also facilitated the movement of over €900,000 in cash out of Ireland.

Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll, head of Organised and Serious Crime, said: “The Garda Síochána and The UK's National Crime Agency have developed a very productive working relationship."