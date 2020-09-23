Illegal fireworks worth €1,000 seized in Co Clare

Fireworks worth €1,000 seized by Gardaí as part of Operation Tombola.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 11:50 AM
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Co Clare have seized €1,000 worth of illegal fireworks.

The discovery was made when Gardaí searched a car at Drumbiggle Drive, Ennis shortly before 10pm last night.

A suspect was questioned but no arrests were made.

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

As part of Operation Tombola, An Garda Síochána are targeting issues arising from the sale and use of illegal fireworks and associated anti-social behaviour.

Yesterday, the Government launched the 'Don't add to the problem' fireworks awareness campaign.

It calls on the public to think of frontline services and workers dealing with Covid-19 before using them.

Elderly and vulnerable members of the community coping with the pandemic should not be subject to fireworks going off near their homes, said Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Fireworks can maim and kill and can lead to a €10,000 fine and five years in prison, the minister warned.

Targeted social media adverts aimed at younger people who may be thinking of using fireworks are to be rolled out.

Anyone with information about the importation, sale or use of illegal fireworks is asked to contact their local garda station.

