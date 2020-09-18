More than 350 door-to-door enquiries carried out as part of Colm Horkan murder case

More than 350 door-to-door enquiries have been made as part of the investigation into the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea.

Further details of the extent of the murder investigation were outlined at Harristown District Court in Castlrea when a defence solicitor questioned the length of time it was taking for the file to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Solicitor Martina Moran, who is representing Stephen Silver, asked for progress to be made on the matter.

Mr Silver, of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, is charged with the murder of Det. Garda Horkan in Castlerea on June 17.

The 44-year-old was due to appear before Harristown District Court by video-link from the Central Mental Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Ms Moran said the Central Mental Hospital had arranged video-link facilities but the court was told that a sick note had been received on Friday morning and that Silver would not be appearing.

It is the seventh time he has been deemed unfit to appear by video link at Harristown District Court.

Sgt Mark Mahon said the file is with the State solicitor in Roscommon and is due to be sent to the DPP but Ms Moran said they expected more progress would have been made at this stage.

“We were informed four weeks ago that the file was ready to be sent to the DPP and two weeks ago were informed that the file was going to be forwarded to the DPP and the file is still in Castlerea and has not gone to Dublin at all,” she said.

“I appreciate it is a large file and it takes time but we would like some progress made in DPP directions,” added Ms Moran.

Sgt Mahon said that it was a ‘complex’ investigation with numerous lines of enquiry.

“There are over 350 house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, approximately 70 CCTV footage exhibits had to be explored, in excess of 200 written statements compiled,” he said.

A previous court sitting heard that the investigation included over 250 exhibits and the content of ten electronic devices, while Gardaí also spoke to a person in Australia as part of their enquiries.

Judge James Faughnan remanded Silver in custody to appear before Harristown District Court by video-link on October 2 and asked that a progress report be made at the next sitting in two weeks.