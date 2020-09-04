File on murdered garda Colm Horkan to be sent to DPP next week

The file into the murder of Det Garda Colm Horkan is to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) next week, a court has been told.

Sgt Mark Mahon told Judge James Faughnan at Harristown District Court in Roscommon that the file will be ready to be sent to the DPP’s office next week.

He requested that Stephen Silver of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, who is charged with the murder of Det Garda Horkan in Castlerea on June 17, be remanded in custody to September 18 for DPP directions.

Silver, who will be 44 next Thursday, was due to appear before the court by video link this morning.

It is the sixth time he has been deemed unfit to appear by video link at Harristown District Court, which is located beside Castlrea Prison in Roscommon.

Defence solicitor Martina Moran said that Silver remains in the Central Mental Hospital and arrangements will need to be made for the service of the book of evidence.

“Mr Silver is still receiving treatment in the Central Mental Hospital and he will be there for the near future,” she said.

A previous court sitting heard that the investigation into the murder of Det Garda Horkan involves 200 statements and 250 exhibits. The file also includes 70 CCTV exhibits and the content of ten electronic devices, while Gardaí were also speaking to a person in Australia as part of their investigation.

“The file will be with the DPP’s office next week,” Sgt Mahon told Judge Faughnan, who remanded Silver in custody to appear before Harristown District Court on September 18.