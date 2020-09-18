CAB freeze nearly €60,000 in Louth raid 

CAB freeze nearly €60,000 in Louth raid 

Nearly €5,000 was seized by CAB in the search. Picture: Gardaí

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 12:01 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in Co Louth have frozen €57,507 in two bank accounts as part of a search operation this morning. 

CAB searched four premises in Louth along with the Regional Armed Response Unit, the Emergency Response Unit, local Gardaí and the Customs Dog Unit. 

During the operation €4,770 in cash was also seized.

€30,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, had already been seized as part of this ongoing investigation before this morning's search.

Gardaí said the seizure was targeting people suspected to be involved in drug dealing.

Read More

Dublin in for 'long hard winter' says economist; HSE warns hospitals under pressure already

 

More in this section

Colm Horkan new pic.JPG More than 350 door-to-door enquiries carried out as part of Colm Horkan murder case
Garda stock Wheelchair user pushed to the ground and robbed in Cork city
Garda stock 'Vile' verbal abuse of female garda sees Cork man jailed

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

  • 4
  • 7
  • 10
  • 37
  • 38
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices