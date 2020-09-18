CAB freeze nearly €60,000 in Louth raid 

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in Co Louth have frozen €57,507 in two bank accounts as part of a search operation this morning.

CAB searched four premises in Louth along with the Regional Armed Response Unit, the Emergency Response Unit, local Gardaí and the Customs Dog Unit.

During the operation €4,770 in cash was also seized.

€30,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, had already been seized as part of this ongoing investigation before this morning's search.

Gardaí said the seizure was targeting people suspected to be involved in drug dealing.