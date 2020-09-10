€8,100 of suspected drugs seized in Youghal

Gardaí arrested a man and seized €8,100 worth of suspected drugs in Youghal, Co. Cork yesterday.

At around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon, members of the drugs unit attached to Youghal Garda Station, assisted by Midleton Gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house on Chestnut Drive in Youghal.

€8,100 worth of diazepam tablets were seized by Gardaí during the search.

Members of the drugs unit attached to Youghal Garda Station, assisted by Midleton Gardaí, seized the tablets at a house in Youghal.

A man aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Midleton Garda Station.

He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí say the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.