€8,100 of suspected drugs seized in Youghal

€8,100 of suspected drugs seized in Youghal

Suspected Diazepam tablets seized by Gardaí

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 10:32 AM
Steven Heaney

Gardaí arrested a man and seized €8,100 worth of suspected drugs in Youghal, Co. Cork yesterday.     

At around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon, members of the drugs unit attached to Youghal Garda Station, assisted by Midleton Gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house on Chestnut Drive in Youghal. 

€8,100 worth of diazepam tablets were seized by Gardaí during the search. 

Members of the drugs unit attached to Youghal Garda Station, assisted by Midleton Gardaí, seized the tablets at a house in Youghal.
Members of the drugs unit attached to Youghal Garda Station, assisted by Midleton Gardaí, seized the tablets at a house in Youghal.

A man aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Midleton Garda Station.

He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí say the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Read More

Man arrested and drugs worth €5,300 seized in Cork city

More in this section

dan%20generic%20garda%2010 Man due in court over Cork city café burglary
Garda stock Man arrested and drugs worth €5,300 seized in Cork city
Ireland stock Man arrested following burglary at Cork pharmacy
crimedrugsgardaidrug seizurecorkyoughal

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

  • 22
  • 23
  • 27
  • 30
  • 42
  • 46
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices