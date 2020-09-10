Man arrested and drugs worth €5,300 seized in Cork city

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €5,300 of suspected drugs in Cork city.

At around 1pm yesterday afternoon, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Cork City executed a search warrant at an apartment on the Blackrock Road area of the city.

During the course of the search €3,400 worth of cannabis herb and €1,900 worth of cocaine were seized.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

He was later brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí say the drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for testing.