Man arrested following burglary at Cork pharmacy

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a burglary at a business in Cork city this early morning.

Shortly before 4.30am Gardaí received a report of a possible break-in at a pharmacy on Cork's Oliver Plunkett Street.

Gardaí from Anglesea Street Garda station arrived at the premises and discovered the front windows had been smashed, with someone still inside the building.

Gardaí then entered and arrested a man, who is aged in his late 20s.

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984