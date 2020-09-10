Man arrested following burglary at Cork pharmacy

Man arrested following burglary at Cork pharmacy

The main is currently being detained at Bridewell Garda Station. File Picture

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 08:50 AM
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a burglary at a business in Cork city this early morning.

Shortly before 4.30am Gardaí received a report of a possible break-in at a pharmacy on Cork's Oliver Plunkett Street.

Gardaí from Anglesea Street Garda station arrived at the premises and discovered the front windows had been smashed, with someone still inside the building.

Gardaí then entered and arrested a man, who is aged in his late 20s. 

He was brought to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984

Read More

13 potential breaches of Covid-19 legislation at licensed premises in last week

More in this section

Garda stock Man arrested and drugs worth €5,300 seized in Cork city
Hands holding glasses with beer on a table in London 13 potential breaches of Covid-19 legislation at licensed premises in last week
House Rules Committee Meets To Formulate Rules On Impeaching President Trump Gardaí object to bail for man who allegedly broke into Cork bakery with a crowbar 
crimegardaiburglarycork

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

  • 22
  • 23
  • 27
  • 30
  • 42
  • 46
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices