Man accused of Cork sex assault 'doesn't know why he's in court'

A 62-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Douglas area of Cork was served with a book of evidence today but he complained that he did not know why he was before the court.

The accused man, Patrick Vaughan, said he had asked three months ago to get the statement of complaint that was made against him and he still had not received it.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, told his client this statement was contained in the book of evidence served on Mr Vaughan today.

The 62-year-old then said: “Your honour, I don’t know why I am here.” Judge Olann Kelleher explained: “You are charged with sexually assaulting a female.”

Mr Vaughan replied to the judge: “That could be anything.” The judge said that as the case had been sent forward for trial by indictment following service of the book of evidence it was no longer before the district court and that any matters Mr Vaughan wanted to raise should be raised at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Collins-Daly asked for free legal aid to be extended to include a barrister at the circuit court.

Mr Vaughan is charged with carrying out a sexual assault on a woman on Douglas Road in Cork on Friday, May 7.

He is required to sign on at Anglesea Street Garda Station on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9am and 9pm, he is required to live at his home at Oaklodge, Douglas Road, Cork, and not to approach any females who are not relations or close associates of his in a public place.

Judge Kelleher asked if the accused was clear about those bail conditions.

Mr Collins-Daly said: “Yes, Mr Vaughan has been on those conditions and is aware of them.”