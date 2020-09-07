Book of evidence served on Cork man accused of rape and sexual assault 

A book of evidence was served on a 42-year-old Cork man accused of raping, attempting to rape and sexually assaulting a girl during a period from 2002 to 2008.

Garda Craig Peterson confirmed at Cork District Court yesterday that he had served the book of evidence on the accused.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the Central Criminal Court.

The defendant faces a total of 42 separate charges related to different dates over the six-year period.

One charge is for rape, two relate to attempted rape and the remaining 39 charges are for sexual assault.

Garda Peterson said that when the defendant was originally arrested, charged and cautioned, he made no reply to any of the charges against him.

There was no objection to the accused man being remanded on continuing bail.

No outline has been given in court on the background to the alleged sexual offences or on whether there is a family relationship between the defendant and complainant.

For legal reasons it is not permitted to identify the parties in any media coverage of the case.

When the case is listed at the Central Criminal Court, it will then be a matter for a date to be set for a trial of the case by judge and jury.