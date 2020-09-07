Judge refuses to excuse woman quarantining after Turkish holiday from court

Warrant issued for arrest of defendant on threatening charge
The judge said he was not accepting quarantining as an excuse for not attending court. Picture:iStock

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 17:25 PM
Liam Heylin

A Cork woman quarantining at home following a Turkish holiday asked through her solicitor to be excused from court where she faced sentencing on a threatening charge.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused the application and issued a warrant at Cork District Court for the arrest of the defendant.

45-year-old Hanora Dolan with an address at Dublin St, Blackpool, should have been in court today, Judge Olann Kelleher said.

Solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said the accused had returned from holidays in Turkey and was obliged to remain in quarantine for two weeks so she could not come to court.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that everyone could do that and not come to court because of being in quarantine.

The judge said he was not accepting it as an excuse for not attending court.

“She went to Turkey on her holidays knowing that she would be obliged to go into quarantine on her return at a time when she also knew she was facing sentencing at Cork District Court,” Judge Kelleher said.

The judge refused to adjourn the sentencing on the basis that the accused failed to appear. 

Instead, he issued a warrant for the arrest of the accused to be brought to court for sentencing.

Garda Niamh O’Shea previously testified that gardaí were called to the scene of a dispute on February 1.

They arrived to find Hanora Dolan in a dispute with a taxi driver. 

She was refusing to leave the car.

Garda O’Shea said: “She became aggressive with the taxi man and shouted at him. It was unintelligible. She was slurring her words and shouting into his face.”

Dolan was convicted of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to herself or others at the time.

