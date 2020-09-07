Bail for former All-Ireland club champion charged with theft and attempted theft of ATMs

A former All-Ireland club champion charged in relation to the theft and attempted theft of ATMs in Cavan and Monaghan last year has been granted bail by the Special Criminal Court.

Daniel O'Callaghan (aged 30) appeared before the Special Criminal Court last week charged with five offences relating to the theft of an ATM in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, in April and the attempted theft of an ATM in Virginia, Co Cavan, in August.

Detective Garda Jim Matthews of Bailieborough Garda Station gave evidence previously that he arrested Mr O'Callaghan, of Monog Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, on foot of a warrant at Cavan District Court at 11.55am last Tuesday morning.

Mr O'Callaghan, who has three All-Ireland Club Championship medals for Crossmaglen Rangers, is charged with offences under Sections 72 and 73 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Mr O'Callaghan is charged with the attempted theft of the ATM at The Riverfront Hotel, Main Street, Virginia, Co. Cavan, on August 14, 2019, for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation.

Mr O'Callaghan is also charged with the criminal damage and the theft of an ATM on Main Street, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, on April 3, 2019, both offences alleged being for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal organisation.

He is also accused of participating or contributing to the possession of cash intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence at Tullypole, Moynalty, Co Meath, on August 14 and 20 of this year.

Last week, defence barrister Seamus Lannon said that Mr O'Callaghan was already on "quite strict bail for separate but related matters" since January and that he had fully complied with all conditions, to which Det. Gda Matthews agreed.

A bond of €1,000 cash and an independent surety of €20,000 was already in place, said Mr Lannon.

Read More Man charged with abducting Kevin Lunney challenges decision to hold case in non-jury court

Mr O'Callaghan was remanded in custody until this morning, to allow for gardaí to carry out inquiries regarding the surety.

State solicitor Michael O'Donovan told the three-judge court this morning that there was an agreement to bail and sureties for this matter. An independent surety had been fixed in the sum of €20,000 and two individuals proposed going surety of €10,000 each, he said.

Mr O'Callaghan's bail conditions include that he reside at an address in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan; surrender his passport and not apply for any travel document; sign on daily at Castleblayney Garda Station between 9am and 9pm; obey a daily curfew of between 10pm and 8am, provide a mobile phone number to gardaí; not leave the jurisdiction or travel to Northern Ireland except to liaise with his solicitor in Newry and not to associate with his co-accused except for the purpose of legal consultations.

Three Monaghan brothers and another man charged with involvement in the attempted theft of the ATMs in the border counties have already been granted bail by the Special Criminal Court.

Gerard Duffy (aged 29) and Ciaran Duffy (aged 26) of Greagh, Loughnamore, Co. Monaghan; and Stephen Duffy (aged 34) of Coose, Tullynahinera, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, have all appeared in the court accused of offences relating to investigations into the attempted thefts.

The men, including Niall Finnegan (aged 38) of Cherrygrove, Cullyhana, Co. Armagh, are also charged with offences under Section 72 and Section 73 of the Offences Against the State Act, alleging involvement in a criminal organisation.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded Mr O'Callaghan in custody with consent to bail until November 2.