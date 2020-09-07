Gardaí investigating Limerick robbery make an arrest in Clare

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested in Co. Clare in relation to a robbery that took place in Limerick on August 27.

Shortly before midnight, on the night in question in Delmage Park, Gardaí say that a man approached a woman from behind and struck her in the face and stole her handbag.

The woman did not need medical attention following the incident.

Gardaí from Mayorstone Park patrolled the area shortly afterwards but no arrests were made.

Detectives searched a house in Co. Clare yesterday evening and a man was arrested.

He is being questioned in Henry Street Garda Station.