Revenue seize nearly €40k worth of cigarettes at Rosslare
Monday, September 07, 2020 - 09:45 AM
Mairead Cleary

Revenue officers seized more than €39,300 worth of cigarettes at Rosslare Europort on Saturday, representing a loss of €31,797 to the Exchequer. 

Up to 329 litres of alcohol with a retail value of €6,690 was also discovered as a result of routine profiling at the port. 

The smuggled goods were found when revenue officers searched a Northern Irish-registered van and its accompanying caravan which arrived at the port from Bilbao, Spain. 

Two men in their 30s and 40s were questioned and investigations are ongoing. 

