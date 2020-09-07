Revenue seize nearly €40k worth of cigarettes at Rosslare

Revenue officers seized more than €39,300 worth of cigarettes at Rosslare Europort on Saturday, representing a loss of €31,797 to the Exchequer.

Up to 329 litres of alcohol with a retail value of €6,690 was also discovered as a result of routine profiling at the port.

The smuggled goods were found when revenue officers searched a Northern Irish-registered van and its accompanying caravan which arrived at the port from Bilbao, Spain.

Two men in their 30s and 40s were questioned and investigations are ongoing.