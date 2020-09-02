Two former solicitors admit conspiracy to commit fraud, Cork court hears

Two former solicitors signed pleas of guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, arising out of a garda investigation into the theft of several hundred thousand euros from a number of banks over an 18-month period.

Keith Flynn, 46, and Lyndsey Clarke, 37, who both have the same address at Blarney Street in Cork City, today both indicated that they were prepared to enter a signed plea of guilty.

Each defendant faced a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud. Flynn and Clark each faced a charge of conspiring with the other between January 1, 2016 and June 26, 2018 to defraud Allied Irish Bank, Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank and other financial institutions by creating false identities for the purpose of obtaining credit dishonestly with the effect of causing financial loss to the banks.

The defendants were represented at Cork District Court by solicitor, Graham Hyde, who told Judge Olann Kelleher that both parties were pleading guilty to the charge.

Once that was done Judge Kelleher remanded them on continuing bail to appear for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on October 27.

Mr Hyde said the prosecution had instructed a senior counsel for the case and he asked for free legal to be extended for the appointment of a senior counsel as well as a junior counsel for each defendant. Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed that there was no state objection to that application. Judge Olann Kelleher extended free legal aid for that purpose yesterday.

Mr Hyde applied for free legal aid when the two former solicitors were initially brought before Cork District Court at a vacation sitting last month. He said Keith Flynn was currently working as a chef and in receipt of €500 a week and was fully supporting four children.

Mr Hyde made a similar application for Lindsey Clarke stating that she is a mother of two and in receipt of €217 a week on a back-to-work scheme.

Both accused are former solicitors who practised as Keith Flynn & Company, the Capel Building, Mary’s S, in Dublin. Lindsey Clarke is a former Fine Gael candidate who ran for the party in the Cork North West Ward in the 2014 Cork City Council local elections when she polled 239 votes.

So far none of the background allegations in the case have been outlined in court. Once a sentencing date is set at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the facts will be outlined at the sentencing hearing.