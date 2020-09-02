Man accused of assaulting woman at the Lough remanded

A young man appeared in court by video link from prison in a case where he is accused of sitting beside a 21-year-old woman on a bench by the Lough in Cork city, assaulting her, stealing her phone and chasing her when she ran away.

Conor Ryan, 35, from Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, appeared by video link at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that directions were still awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Ryan in custody until September 16 to appear again by video link.

Conor Ryan faces charges of assault causing harm to the young woman, a non-national in Cork for the past several months, stealing her phone and common assault on Jamie Fraser, who was described as coming to the young woman’s assistance.

Conor Ryan said in the course of his bail application in July: “I am not pleading guilty under any circumstances. I would rather die.”

Detective Garda Stephen Fuller said previously: “It is alleged the victim was sitting on a bench at The Lough at 9.30 pm on July 20 when it was alleged the accused sat down beside her on the bench.

“After a period of time the victim had cause for concern and attempted to leave.

"It will be alleged the victim was effectively manhandled by the accused at The Lough and it will be alleged he took her mobile phone and placed it in his back pocket.

“She managed to retrieve her phone and ran. She was chased by the accused and he caught her at the junction with Glasheen Road and the accused squeezed her and put his arms around her and caused her distress.

“Two men who previously intervened at The Lough ran to the woman’s aid.

"She ran to the gate of student accommodation.”