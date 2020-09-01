Disqualified driver from Donegal who gave fake name to garda jailed

When stopped by gardaí, the motorist told them his name was Pete Doherty. File photo.

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 17:10 PM
Liam Heylin

A Donegal motorist gave a garda sergeant an incorrect name when he was stopped driving in Cork and it turned out he had 10 previous convictions for driving without insurance, and was a disqualified driver.

That was on July 24 at Meenane, Watergrasshill, County Cork, and at Cork District Court the driver, whose real name is Dean Wells, was sentenced to five months in jail.

Sergeant John McNamara testified he stopped the motorist in July and asked for his name. He claimed he was Pete Doherty. It was later established his correct name was Dean Wells and he was residing at Nutgrove, Ballindangan, Mitchelstown, County Cork.

Sgt McNamara said that Wells, 36, had 69 previous convictions, including four for dangerous driving, ten for driving without insurance, and four for driving stolen cars. He also had convictions for public order offences, burglary and fraud.

Defence solicitor, Killian McCarthy, said the accused had been out of trouble since 2016 and was in full time employment. His employer was present in court with him.

Mr McCarthy said the defendant got his life back on track four years ago and his offending predated that period and occurred in Donegal.

“He admits the offences and acknowledges they were completely wrong. He has come to court to own up to his offences. His employer is here to give evidence of his good character. He is a valuable asset to the company where he works,” the solicitor said.

The judge imposed concurrent five-month jail terms for driving without insurance and while disqualified. He fined him €750 for giving a false name to Sgt McNamara.

An eight-year driving ban was also imposed on him. Recognisances in the event of an appeal were set at €850 cash and an independent surety of €850.

