EU Commission President says gender balance is a matter she pursues 'with determination' 

The matter of gender balance is very important to president Urula von der Leyen, according to her spokesperson. Picture: Yves Herman

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 16:08 PM
digital desk

A spokesperson for the European Commission President has re-stated her desire for gender balance among her top team.

The Taoiseach says choosing a successor to Phil Hogan as Commissioner is still a "work in progress".

The government's yet to make a decision on whether two candidates - a man and woman - will be put forward.

Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant said "The matter of gender balance is very important to president von der Leyen. She's been saying this clearly and very loudly since she took office and even before that and it continues to be a matter which she pursues with determination". 

Her comments come two days after the three party leaders in government —Taoiseach Michéal Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan met and failed to announce their chosen candidates for the position.

It was hoped the matter would be resolved in advance of a Cabinet meeting this morning, but no announcement has been made yet.

