Man who brandished hunting knife at mother gets bail despite Garda's 'intimidation' worries

A 46-year-old man accused of attacking his mother while brandishing a hunting knife at her home in Dublin has been granted bail.

Ian Byrne, of Killane Road, East Wall, Dublin 1, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court today.

He was charged with assault causing harm, production of a hunting knife capable of inflicting serious injury while appearing to commit an assault, and criminal damage to a kitchen chair on Friday evening.

Garda Kieran Stapleton objected to bail citing witness intimidation concerns.

He said it would be alleged the accused threatened his mother with the knife and threw her handbag at her face causing a cut over her left eye.

He said she was in extreme fear.

The woman told the court the accused had lived with her and her husband for more than a year and she was “in fear for my life”.

Bail conditions would not alleviate her concerns, she told defence counsel Garrett Casey.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions have to be obtained in relation to his trial venue.

Counsel, pleading for bail, submitted that his client agreed to obey bail terms and he would live with his girlfriend in Ballymun.

He would also undertake not to have any contact with his mother or go near her house.

Mr Casey said Mr Byrne was entitled to the presumption of innocence and bail.

The court heard he had mental health difficulties and was on disability allowance.

Judge Treasa Kelly said it was a very serious matter and the complainant, who was clearly traumatised, had made it clear he was not welcome at her home.

She was entitled to peace of mind there and must not feel threatened, she said.

Judge Kelly noted the accused, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, had the presumption of innocence.

She granted bail but ordered him to obey conditions. He must have no contact with her, reside at an address in Ballymun, sign on daily at a garda station and give gardaí his mobile phone number.

He also has to stay away from the East Wall area, except for medical appointments which gardaí must be informed about in advance.

He was ordered to appear again in four weeks.

Legal aid was granted.