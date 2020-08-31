Dublin man whose son was murdered gets six years for having loaded gun

A Dublin man who was charged over the seizure of a firearm after the murder of his son last year has this morning been jailed for six years by the Special Criminal Court.

Stephen Little (aged 47) told gardaí after his arrest that: "Had you given me another hour, I would have killed the bastard that killed him."

Little of Kilbarron Avenue, Kilmore, Dublin 5, had pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a Grand Power G9 semi-automatic pistol at Lein Park, Harmonstown, Dublin 5, on September 14, 2019, and was today sentenced to six years by the non-jury court.

Little's son, Sean Little (aged 22), was found shot dead beside a burning car near Balbriggan off the M1 in Dublin on May 21, 2019.

The non-jury court previously heard that, had Little not made these comments, the case against him would have been weaker and he may not have been charged.

Co-accused Edward McDonnell (aged 56) of Waterside Apartments, New Ross, Co Wexford, was today sentenced to nine years for unlawful possession of the semi-automatic weapon at the same date and location.

The two men, who were both remanded in custody before today's hearing, exchanged a fist-bump before their sentencing. Both men had been originally charged with having the weapon with intent to endanger life.

The two were jailed for possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, an offence under Section 27A (1) of the Firearms Act.

The court heard during the sentence hearing that gardaí recovered a loaded handgun under the passenger seat of an Audi car on the day before McDonnell was forcibly removed from the vehicle. Little had driven McDonnell to the scene.