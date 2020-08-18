Two arrested in connection with thefts in five counties

Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with a number of thefts from retail premises in five counties.

Gardaí believe the thefts in Dublin, Wicklow, Galway, Meath and Kilkenny in July and August were carried out by an organised crime gang.

As part of an investigation, gardaí searched a property in Straffan, Co. Kildare yesterday. A number of items believed to be stolen were recovered from this property.

Two men, one aged in his 20s and one in his 30s, were arrested at the scene.

Both men are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Blackrock Garda station.

A third man in his 30s was arrested on Monday, July 27 as part of this investigation. He was charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, July 28.