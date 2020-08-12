Revenue seize cigarettes and alcohol found in two vans at Dublin Port

A Revenue detector dog has helped officers at Dublin Port to find thousands of smuggled cigarettes and almost €7,000 worth of smuggled alcohol.

Detector dog Kelly found 2.6 kgs of tobacco and 44,000 smuggled cigarettes worth €23,000 and 308 litres of alcohol worth €6,700 today.

The smuggled cigarettes were branded ‘Marlboro’, ‘Rothmans’, ‘King’, ‘Sobraine’, and ‘Dunhill’.

There was also tobacco branded ‘Old Holborn’, ‘Golden Virginia’ and ‘George Karelias & Sons’.

The cigarettes and alcohol were found in two vans which had arrived in Dublin Port from Holyhead.

The two vans were driven by men from Bulgaria.