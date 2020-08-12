Revenue seize cigarettes and alcohol found in two vans at Dublin Port

Revenue seize cigarettes and alcohol found in two vans at Dublin Port

Detector dog Kelly who helped Revenue seize the cigarettes and alcohol at Dublin Port today.

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 16:46 PM
digital desk

A Revenue detector dog has helped officers at Dublin Port to find thousands of smuggled cigarettes and almost €7,000 worth of smuggled alcohol.

Detector dog Kelly found 2.6 kgs of tobacco and 44,000 smuggled cigarettes worth €23,000 and 308 litres of alcohol worth €6,700 today.

The smuggled cigarettes were branded ‘Marlboro’, ‘Rothmans’, ‘King’, ‘Sobraine’, and ‘Dunhill’.

There was also tobacco branded ‘Old Holborn’, ‘Golden Virginia’ and ‘George Karelias & Sons’.

The cigarettes and alcohol were found in two vans which had arrived in Dublin Port from Holyhead.

The two vans were driven by men from Bulgaria.

Read More

Over 25k bench warrants outstanding for more than a year

More in this section

Aaron Brady2 Aaron Brady had a 'very nice life' in New York before extradition
Aaron Brady1 Witness got death threat on Snapchat hours after testifying that Aaron Brady said he 'shot a cop'
Caroline Donohoe 4 Det. Garda Adrian Donohoe's family vow to continue 'the quest for justice'
revenuesmugglingcigarettesalcohol

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 8, 2020

  • 21
  • 28
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices