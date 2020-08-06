Four killed on Ireland's roads last Bank Holiday weekend with over 100 motorists stopped for suspected drink driving

The Cavan/Monaghan Raod Traffic division alone made nine arrests for suspected drink driving. File picture.

Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 22:42 PM
Digital Desk staff

105 stops were made for suspected drink driving while 55 stops were made for suspected drug driving. 

The Cavan/Monaghan Road Traffic division alone made nine arrests for suspected drink driving along with five arrests for suspected drug driving. 

Speaking about the arrests, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said: "There is simply no place on our roads for people who do not comply with legislation. 

"Every driver must be responsible, and not just think about their own safety, but the safety of their families and loved ones, and the safety of all roads users."

The Assistant Commissioner also emphasised the responsibility drivers have to other users of the road. 

"As a driver you have a responsibility for your passenger and other road users. 

"Drink and drug driving is irresponsible and is a menace on our roads," she said. 

There were numerous speeding offences recorded by the Gardaí at the weekend too with one driver recorded by the Drogheda Roads Policing Unit in Co Louth travelling at a speed of 203kph on the M1 motorway. 

In total over 2,624 speeding incidents were recorded.

Four fatalities on the road were recorded last weekend including the death of one 94-year-old woman,

The Gardaí also reported 10 serious injuries incurred from road traffic incidents along with 8 serious collisions. 

