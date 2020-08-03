Woman, 94, dies from injuries after fatal collision in Cork

Gardaí in Youghal have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a fatal collision on the N25 last Friday July 31.

Three people were taken to Cork University Hospital from the scene.

One woman, 94, was airlifted to the hospital and later died from her injuries on Sunday May 2.

Two others, a man, 46 and a woman, 27, were both discharged from hospital.

The collision occurred at the junction of a filling station on the Youghal to Killeagh road in Burgess, Co. Cork at approximately 4.30pm when three cars collided.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was travelling on the N25 at Burgess between 4pm and 4.30pm on Friday, July 31 to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Dashcam footage is of particular interest.