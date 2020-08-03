Woman, 94, dies from injuries after fatal collision in Cork

Woman, 94, dies from injuries after fatal collision in Cork
The incident happened last Friday. File picture.
Monday, August 03, 2020 - 22:08 PM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí in Youghal have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a fatal collision on the N25 last Friday July 31. 

Three people were taken to Cork University Hospital from the scene. 

One woman, 94, was airlifted to the hospital and later died from her injuries on Sunday May 2. 

Two others, a man, 46 and a woman, 27, were both discharged from hospital. 

The collision occurred at the junction of a filling station on the Youghal to Killeagh road in Burgess, Co. Cork at approximately 4.30pm when three cars collided. 

Gardaí are asking anyone who was travelling on the N25 at Burgess between 4pm and 4.30pm on Friday, July 31 to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Dashcam footage is of particular interest. 

Read More

Here's a selection of the many tributes paid to John Hume on Twitter today

More in this section

221127_Trawler_Fire_9.jpg Girl airlifted to hospital after difficulty swimming in sea off Clare coast
dan+glen+5 West Cork mourns as two men who died after car plunged into river named locally
12512776_994240697291286_1623868776957449380_n.jpg 'Hero' Bernard Geasley drowned trying to rescue another man from the River Lee

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 14
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 38
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices