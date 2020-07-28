Gardaí seek motive for Dublin murder

Gardaí are trying to identify associates of a man who was gunned down at his mother’s home on Monday morning.

The man was shot dead at the house, located in the Ballyfermot area of west Dublin, in what appears to have been a well-planned attack by a lone assailant.

The victim, aged 55, was shot a number of times when he answered the door at around 11am before being pursued by the gunman into the property and shot again.

Emergency services were alerted and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is understood to have returned from England and was visiting his mother’s home for the last week.

Detectives are trying to piece together who would have had any motive to murder the man and are identifying people associated with him, particularly anyone he had crossed or rowed with.

He is not known to have any involvement in crime and officers will examine if anyone he knew had or if there was a personal motive. They will also examine if it was a case of mistaken identity.

Some neighbours have reported seeing the man in the morning sitting out the front drinking tea, indicating he was not in fear for his life.

The attack happened in Croftwood Park, Cherry Orchard, at around 11am.

The victim answered a knock at the door when he was shot several times. He managed to turn and flee into the house but was pursued and shot again.

Read More Film student breaks into car after losing bank card on drunken binge in Cork

The house, along with two other crime scenes, was cordoned off pending forensic and ballistic examination and the arrival of the State Pathologist.

Two cars were found burnt out, one in nearby Le Fanu Drive and another in the Monksfield area of Clondalkin.

Superintendent Tony Twomey said they had three locations of interest: the house at Croftwood Park, Le Fanu Drive/Killeen Rd, and Monksfield Walk/Monksfield Lawn.

He said a “lone person” drove from Croftwood to Killeen Rd in a blue Ford Fiesta, before changing to a silver Skoda Octavia and travelling to Monksfield.

The man abandoned the Octavia there and left on foot to a green area adjacent to Monksfield. His movements after that are not yet known.

Supt Twomey said they were appealing to anyone in any of the areas concerned between 10.30am and 11.30am to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan condemned the shooting.

"Cherry Orchard is a great community," he said. "It is full of hardworking families.

"This gun attack will not undo or distract us from the good work we are doing at local level. We will redouble our efforts to make Cherry Orchard a great place to live.

"This community will not be held to ransom by these criminals. We must ensure those involved are arrested and face the full rigours of the law. I encourage anyone with information to contact the gardaí."