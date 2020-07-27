Film student breaks into car after losing bank card on drunken binge in Cork

Leo Tihic was celebrating 26th birthday and had nowhere to stay after losing card
Film student breaks into car after losing bank card on drunken binge in Cork
Things began to go wrong after the student got drunk and lost his bank card. File image
Monday, July 27, 2020 - 19:28 PM
Liam Heylin

A Croatian film student in Galway lost his bank card on a drunken visit to Cork at the weekend — and to solve his accommodation problem he broke into a car.

Leo Tihic started the weekend by celebrating his 26th birthday, solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, explained at Cork District Court today.

Things began to go wrong for Tihic when he drank too much on Saturday night, July 25, and lost his bank card.

Garda Paraic White encountered the young film student sitting in a car with a broken window on Wellington Road, Cork.

The young man was arrested and brought before Cork District Court today where he pleaded guilty to smashing the front-side passenger window of the car and then getting into the stationary Fiat.

Mr Collins-Daly said: “He is from Croatia. He is here for the past two years. He is living in Galway. He works in a coffee shop part time and he is a student of film production in Galway.

“He came to Cork and lost his bank card after he had been drinking. He had nowhere to stay. He broke into this car. It was his birthday. He has no previous convictions. He only came to Cork for the weekend,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said that Garda Paraic White found the defendant sitting in the front of the car with a front window broken beside him and found that the young man was wearing gloves at the time.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that he would give the defendant a chance to pay for the damage he caused in order to avoid a custodial sentence.

Sentencing was put back until September 1 for that purpose.

“He is at risk of custody if is not paid,” Judge Kelleher said.

Read More

'Very unusual application' from teenager found guilty of murder of Ana Kriegel

 

More in this section

232762(1) January date for extradition appeal of Liam Campbell, on weapons-trafficking charges
Cathal McShane 4.jpg Tyrone GAA star Cathal McShane charged with dangerous driving in Donegal
Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Student teacher challenges Maynooth University over not being allowed graduate

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 25, 2020

  • 8
  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 21
  • 39
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices