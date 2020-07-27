Young woman's leg allegedly forced down onto railing spike

A young woman getting over a metal fence was assaulted by a young man, who forced the back of her upper leg down on to a railing spike, it was alleged.

The alleged incident at the centre of an assault causing harm charge occurred in a public park in Cork.

The young woman sustained a deep wound and is left with permanent scarring, Inspector Ronan Kennelly said in an outline of the alleged facts of the case at Cork District Court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions deemed it a suitable case to be dealt with at district court level. After hearing the outline, Judge Olann Kelleher also accepted jurisdiction for the case.

20-year-old Aaron Breen of 21 Midleton Street, Cobh, is charged with assault causing harm to the young woman at Connolly Road on St Patrick’s Day in 2017.

Garda Louise Kingston attended the scene of an assault on March 17, three years ago.

Insp Kennelly said, “On arrival, the ambulance was leaving the scene with a female youth who had a laceration to her leg.

“Garda Kingston later attended at CUH to speak with the female. She informed the guard that Aaron Breen had forced her leg onto a spike on top of a fence at Ballyphehane Park.”

Insp Kennelly also outlined medical details for the judge to decide on jurisdiction.

“The attending doctor noted a deep three-centimetre horizontal wound located on the posterior aspect of her mid-thigh which extended to tear the hamstring muscle," he said.

“After initial treatment to clean and dress the wound, she was subsequently referred to the plastic surgery service for management of the injury.

“On March 19, 2017 she was taken to the plastic surgery operating theatre at CUH where the hamstring muscle was repaired and the wound closed.

“She attended the out-patient clinic follow-up on three occasions subsequent to this and the wound had healed satisfactorily but permanent scarring was inevitable.”

Defence solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly, asked for a copy of the prosecution statements in the case which was adjourned by Judge Kelleher until September 14 at Cork District Court.