A man has been arrested and more than €36,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Co. Clare.

It follows the search of a house in Clonlara at around 11pm last night.

Ketamine, MDMA, cannabis, cannabis plants, DMT and cannabis jellies were said to be among the drugs seized.

Gardaí also found €4,000 in cash along with a taser and mobile phones.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is being questioned at Henry Street Garda Station.