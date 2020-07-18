Cork city gardaí seize suspected cocaine and cannabis in two raids

Gardaí in Cork city have seized more than €100,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in two separate raids.

At around 5.30pm yesterday, Gardaí investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the city saw what they described as "a significant drug transaction" in Ballincollig.

As a result of this, they searched a vehicle and two houses and found suspected cocaine worth around €55,000, and a number of items relating to the sale and supply of drugs.

Two men, aged in their 40s, were also arrested during the raids.

Both are being questioned in Gurranabraher and Mayfield Garda Stations respectively.

In another operation yesterday at a business premises in the city, officers seized €55,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb.

Gardaí said a "controlled delivery of around 2.3kg of suspected cannabis herb" was carried out there.

When they searched the premises, another quantity of suspected cannabis was seized along with the delivered package. The total street value of the suspected drugs is around €55,000.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.