Ex-reservist deemed security risk wins High Court battle against Defence Forces

A reservist who was discharged from the Defence Forces almost four years ago on grounds that he was a risk to national security has settled his High Court action, with orders made to quash the discharge decision.

In 2021, Kealan Harrington brought judicial review proceedings against the minister for defence, Ireland, and the attorney general, strongly denying being a risk to national security.

The High Court previously heard that Mr Harrington believed his dismissal was linked to his role as public spokesperson for the family of Aaron Brady, who was jailed in 2020 for the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe seven years previous.

Senior counsel Fechín McDonagh, appearing for Mr Harrington, told Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty yesterday that the action had been settled and an order could be made quashing the decision to discharge him from the reserve Defence Forces.

Mr Harrington, from Ballintemple, Co Cork, joined the reserve Defence Forces in 2014. A year later, he joined the permanent Defence Forces but left shortly after.

In 2019, he re-enlisted in the reserve Defence Forces and was subject to security vetting and security analysis.

In the proceedings, he claimed, after a meeting with three superiors, he was told he was being discharged as his services were no longer required and he was a security risk to the State.

He claimed, despite asking for material about reasons for his discharge, nothing was given to him. He claimed his discharge was unlawful and in breach of natural and constitutional justice.