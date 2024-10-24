Threshold urges Government to bring in deposit retention scheme for tenants

Threshold, the housing charity, has called for the introduction of a deposit retention scheme in Ireland as new figures show it saved more than 1,000 households from homelessness in the last three months — a 17.5% increase year-on-year.

The call came as the charity’s latest impact report shows that half of all private renters who contacted it did so over terminations of their rental agreements.

It highlights ongoing problems that some tenants have getting their full deposits back from landlords, it said, as it urged the housing minister, Darragh O’Brien, to introduce a national deposit retention scheme here, similar to the scheme that operates in the UK. Threshold has been advocating for such a scheme, similar to one in the UK, since 2009.

It would involve a deposit being lodged with an independent third party, which would ensure its prompt return at the end of a tenancy unless a genuine cost arises. The charity says such a scheme would benefit everyone, saving time and money for tenants and the Residential Tenancies Board.

The Government’s Housing for All housing plan includes a commitment to examine such a scheme. It is understood the minister has received a report on the issue.

Threshold's Q3 2024 impact report shows that it prevented more than 1,065 households from becoming homeless by providing a range of supports to keep them in their homes or secure alternative housing. The figure includes 1,449 adults and 1,165 children.

Of the new households who contacted Threshold in the third quarter, 1,759 were at risk of homelessness — most because their landlord was selling the home.

Overall, 9,360 households were supported in Q3 by Threshold advisors on a range of tenancy issues, with over half (51%) of the main queries related to tenancy terminations. Standards and repairs, along with rent reviews or rent increases, were also among the top concerns.

Threshold CEO John-Mark McCafferty said while the charity welcomes the increased awareness among the public about Threshold’s services and their rights as renters, it is still concerning to see the number of clients getting in touch about tenancy terminations.

“This shows an ongoing trend of more private landlords leaving the rental market than entering, reducing the options available to renters in Ireland,” he said. “With ongoing costs also continuing to put pressure on renters, many renters cannot afford to lose their deposit."

Threshold’s free helpline is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm at 1800 454 454. You can also check out threshold.ie/get-help for advice or support.