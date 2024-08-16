EU reduces greenhouse gas emissions, but not fast enough

Ireland is one of 20 countries that has decreased greenhouse gas emissions in the first quarter of this year compared with the same time last year, but the numbers are still not shifting quickly enough, a leading climate scientist has warned.

The latest analysis by Eurostat shows emissions are down across the EU by 4%.

The report found in the first quarter of 2024 that the largest reductions in greenhouse gases are estimated for Bulgaria (-15.2%), Germany (-6.7%) and Belgium (-6%).

The EU economy greenhouse gas emissions were estimated at 894 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents (CO2-eq). That’s a 4% decrease compared with the same quarter of 2023 (931 million tonnes of CO2-eq).

CO2 equivalent is the standard unit for measuring all greenhouse gases. They include carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), and fluorinated gases, and are measured in a common unit for the purposes of simplicity and clarity.

For context, one tonne of gas emission would be similar to driving 10,000km in a petrol car.

Professor of Geography (Climate Change) at Maynooth University, Peter Thorne, told the Irish Examiner while Ireland may be on a greener path, we are still no where near where we should be.

“The findings are really only indicators, but our emissions would certainly have been down in the first quarter of this year,” he said.

“We had a lot of wind this year, so more of our electricity would have been used. It was also more wet generally, so our land use emissions may be lower. There are a number of reasons why leading indicators might suggest early 2024 are lower, but they are only indicators."

Prof. Thorne warned that Eurostat's analysis should be viewed through an economic lens as opposed to an entire overarching picture.

“It is not a definitive national number. I would agree with the study that emissions were low, but I would not have a huge amount of faith in the numbers," he said.

Overall Ireland is "slowly moving the ship around and moving in the right direction" but we are not acting anywhere near fast enough, he said.

“It’s the same old issues — planning, a lack of willingness by consumers, moving into necessary changes, not changing our dietary behaviours.

"The Government is arguably not leading in the speed and scale that is required but putting it all on the Government is not right. It’s up to all of us to act.”