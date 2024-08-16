People get more life satisfaction from arts and crafts than work, says survey

Being passionate about activities such as painting and pottery has a bigger influence on life satisfaction than having a job, researchers have found.

While arts and crafts have long been used to aid mental health, experts said most research has looked at their effect on patients rather than the general population, and tend to look at specific activities.

However, the researchers have now said such interests could be an important tool for improving public health in general.

Dr Helen Keyes, a co-author of the research from Anglia Ruskin University, said: “It’s quite an affordable, accessible and ultimately popular thing for people to do. And that’s key. You’re not going to be shoving something down people’s throats that they don’t want to do.”

Writing in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, Dr Keyes and colleagues reported how they analysed data from more than 7,000 people aged 16 or over who took part in the face-to-face “taking part survey” between April 2019 and March 2020.

As part of the survey, participants were asked to rate various aspects of their wellbeing on 10-point scales, report whether they took part in arts or crafts, and provide demographic details.

The team found that just over 37% of participants reported taking part in at least one art or craft activity in the past 12 months — ranging from painting to pottery and photography.

The results revealed that people who engaged with creating arts and crafting had greater ratings for happiness, life satisfaction and feeling that life was worthwhile than those who did not, even after taking into account other factors known to have an impact — including age, gender, deprivation, poor health, and employment status.

Among other results, the team found engaging in arts and crafts was associated with an increase in happiness on a par with ageing by 20 years, while the sense that life was worthwhile was more strongly associated with crafting than being in employment.

Dr Keyes said: “That was probably our most interesting finding, because you would certainly think you get a lot of your sense of worth from being in employment.”

The results, she added, might reflect that not everybody is in a job they find fulfilling, while people often have a sense of mastery or “flow” when undertaking arts and crafts — experiencing control, achievement and self-expression.

- Guardian