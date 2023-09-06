Pensioner critically ill after car and tractor collide in Co Down

Pensioner critically ill after car and tractor collide in Co Down

Police are appealing for witnesses (PA)

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 18:13
Rebecca Black, PA

A man aged in his 70s is critically ill in hospital following a road crash in Co Down.

A tractor and a car collided on the Downpatrick Road in Killough at around 4pm on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for information about the collision between the blue New Holland tractor that was towing a trailer and a grey Peugeot 3008.

The driver of the Peugeot 3008, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

On Wednesday evening, police said he was in a critical condition.

The driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation is now under way to establish exactly what happened.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1231 05/11/22.”

