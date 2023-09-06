€2.8m deficit and increase in operating costs: RTÉ releases annual report for 2022 

RTÉ reported a deficit of €2.8m in its annual report for last year, as well as an increase in operating costs which include controversial payments made to Ryan Tubridy.

The report also says that former Director General Dee Forbes saw a basic salary increase of €8,000 up to €233,000 while her expenses increased from €2,119 in 2021 to €6,056.

While her car allowance remained unchanged at €25,000, Ms Forbes also saw an increase of €2,000 to her pension contributions, bringing her overall package to €316,000 from 2021’s €306,000.

The report states that no performance-related pay was awarded or paid in respect of 2022 or 2021.

“As part of cost reduction initiatives prior to the onset of the global pandemic, the members of the Executive had agreed to a salary reduction of 10%, this reduction was reinstated from September 2022,” it said.

The broadcaster saw a rise in revenue of €3.3m last year, however, it also saw a fall in licence fee revenue, while operating costs jumped by €17.1m.

The annual report for 2022 was released on Wednesday and showed the broadcaster received €195.6m in TV licence revenue.

Licence fee income received from the broadcaster was down €0.5m compared to 2021, while commercial revenue increased by €3.8m to €152.1m.

RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh said the report was finalised before “the crises and turbulence of recent times”.

In a statement, she noted the operating costs for 2022 included two payments of €75,000 each, which were recorded in the barter account as a charge of €115,000 each, “being the grossed-up cost to the barter account when allowing for 35% commission.”

The total of €230,000 is included in the overall operating costs of €339.3m reported by the broadcaster for 2022.

As the invoices were referenced as promotion costs, the €230,000 is included as “other third-party costs”.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said: “For the avoidance of doubt, it should be noted that subsequent to the completion of this report, Grant Thornton LLP established that the payments in question were not, in fact, promotion costs.”

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said context was key when reading the report, adding it dealt with the RTÉ of 2022, prior to the scandal surrounding secret payments made to Ryan Tubridy, in which his earnings were understated came to light.

It does not deal with the changing RTÉ of 2023. The annual report was finalised before the crises and turbulence of recent times and before the announcement of a series of organisational changes and reforms in RTÉ.”

She said the annual report for 2022 represents a time when a different culture was prevalent.

“But now we must deal with the legacy of this siloed and dysfunctional culture,” she said.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said RTÉ has a long way to go in rebuilding its bond of trust with the public.

In former director general Dee Forbes’ final review, she said “despite many challenges”, she is proud of what RTÉ achieved in 2022.

Ms Forbes said the broadcaster entered 2022 with the hope it would reach a turning point in national investment in public service media following the publication of the Future of Media Commission Report.

“The funding solution proposed in the Future of Media Commission Report was the only recommendation not supported by Government. RTÉ will continue in its efforts to make the case for reform to ensure the future of public service media in Ireland. It has never been so important,” she said.