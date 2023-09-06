Teenager dies after fall from tractor in Co Galway

A teenage boy has died after he fell from a tractor in Galway last week.
The incident occurred at around 7.40pm on August 30 when the 16-year-old fell from a tractor near Sylane in Tuam.
He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he received treatment for serious injuries.
He passed away during the early hours of this morning, and an autopsy will take place in due course.
Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witness this incident to come forward, especially those who may have video footage.
Gardaí can be contacted at Tuam Garda station 093 70840, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.