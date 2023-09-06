Teenager dies after fall from tractor in Co Galway

Teenager dies after fall from tractor in Co Galway

Garda at the scene of on the M50 after two military trucks collided with a car on the northbound carriageway on the outskirts of Dublin at around 10.50am.

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 17:01
Sally Gorman

A teenage boy has died after he fell from a tractor in Galway last week.

The incident occurred at around 7.40pm on August 30 when the 16-year-old fell from a tractor near Sylane in Tuam.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he received treatment for serious injuries.

He passed away during the early hours of this morning, and an autopsy will take place in due course.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witness this incident to come forward, especially those who may have video footage.

Gardaí can be contacted at Tuam Garda station 093 70840, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Man dies in collision involving car and truck in Carlow

More in this section

Ireland Energy Summit Varadkar to decide on legal challenge to Troubles legacy bill within weeks
Majella O'Hare shooting Troubles victims accuse UK government of abandoning them with Legacy Bill
Inquest into death of Ailbhe Smith Woman died after first time taking cocaine and ecstasy that boyfriend gave her, inquest told
24/8/2009 RTE Headquarters

€2.8m deficit and increase in operating costs: RTÉ releases annual report for 2022 

READ NOW

Latest

War_map

2023 Constituency Interactive Map

See all the changes and how they impact you

Explore

Contituency Map

Explore

Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd