Extreme weather of 2016 El Niño switched off the world's 'Carbon Sink'

The planet's 'Carbon Sink' of the forests of South America loses its ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere when weather conditions become exceptionally hot and dry, according to new research.

Decades of research have outlined how the tropical forests of South America are able to moderate some of the impacts of climate change by removing more carbon from the air than they put into it.

But new research, carried out by an international team which includes Dr James Richardson from UCC's School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences (BEES) and Environmental Research Institute (ERI), has outlined how tropical forests were unable to perform this vital function during the El Niño event of 2015 to 2016.

An El Niño event, also known as a Southern Oscillation, occurs when sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean rise sharply, significantly altering the world’s climate system.

In 2015-2016, El Niño resulted in drought and record-breaking temperatures in South America and elsewhere. 2023 is also an El Niño year.

For their study, the team drew upon the work of more than 100 scientists and researchers who have spent decades analysing the carbon intake and output of trees at 123 forest plots across South America.

While these trees have acted as a 'Carbon Sink' for most of the last 30 years, storing and sequestering around one-third of a tonne of carbon per hectare per year, this process shut down in 2015 and 2016 when trees began to die as a result of extreme heat and drought.

The researchers have reported their findings in the journal Nature Climate Change.

“The results of this study demonstrate that hotter and drier conditions caused by extreme climates can result in forests being producers of atmospheric carbon rather than storers, particularly in dry forests or those that have already been fragmented," Dr Richardson said.

"Keeping tropical forests intact is our best strategy in order for them to help slow the pace of climate change."

The research team had expected wetter forests to be more vulnerable to periods of exceptionally dry weather.

Over the course of their work, however, they found the opposite to be the case — the greatest relative impact of the El Niño event was in forests where the long-term climate was already relatively dry. This, they say, also suggests that some trees in the world's 'Carbon Sink' had already been operating at the limits of tolerable conditions.

“Here in the southeastern Amazon on the edge of the rainforest, the trees may have now switched from storing carbon to emitting it," said Professor Beatriz Marimon, of Brazil’s Mato Grosso State University.

"While tree growth rates resisted the higher temperatures, tree mortality jumped when this climate extreme hit."

Dr Amy Bennett, research fellow at the University of Leeds, who led the study said: “Scientists have known that the trees in the Amazon are sensitive to changes in temperature and water availability, but we do not know how individual forests could be changed by future climate change.

“Investigating what happened in the Amazon during this huge El Niño event gave us a window into the future by showing how unprecedented hot and dry weather impacts forests.”

The team's full report and research brief can be read here.