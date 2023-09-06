'We see people’s condition worsening': Poor access to neurology treatments criticised 

More people with neurological conditions are dying than was typical before the pandemic and access to therapies remains so limited one in 10 patients are forced to go private instead, the Neurological Alliance of Ireland (NAI) warned.

Some 50% of family carers said access to vital therapies such as physiotherapy and neuropsychology had not returned to pre-pandemic levels, an NAI survey shows.

Over 800,000 Irish people are living with neurological conditions, including those with motor neurone disease, epilepsy or who had strokes.

More than half those surveyed reported access to consultant neurology and specialist nursing services remained limited.

Service providers, in a report accompanying the survey, warned: “They have noted that there has been an increase in number of people dying who avail of their service, compared with pre-covid years.”

Consultants agreed the “delay in tests and scans caused by the pandemic had negative consequences” for patients. One doctor said: “We started to see evidence of people’s condition worsening because of lack of access to certain services and being unable to come in for treatments”.

Another warned some patients “have been waiting in excess of 12 months, sometimes up to or beyond three years for an neurology appointment”.

Consultants also reported an increase in patients with neurological symptoms caused by long covid.

Professor Orla Hardiman, national clinical lead for neurology, said these findings are a “timely warning” investment is needed.

“The covid-19 pandemic exposed the underdevelopment and lack of capacity across neurology and neurorehabilitation services which were significantly overstretched pre-pandemic,” she said.