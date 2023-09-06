Man dies in collision involving car and truck in Carlow

A man has died following a collision involving a car and a truck in Carlow on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident that occurred at around 6.30am on the N80 Carlow to Wexford road.

The road is currently closed between Castletown Cross and Glynns Bus Cross while a garda technical examination is set to take place by forensic crash investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Garda Superintendent Anthony Farell told local radio station KCLRFM that gardaí in Carlow are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or were in the area between 6.15am and 7am to contact them on 059-9136627.