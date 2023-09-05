Two men charged with the murder of Conor Browne

Two men charged with the murder of Conor Browne

(PA)

Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 22:53
Rebecca Black, PA

Two men have been charged with the murder of Conor Browne in Co Tyrone.

Tributes have been paid to the 28-year-old father from the Strabane area, who died on Monday following a stabbing at the weekend.

Mr Browne was attacked outside a bar on Main Street in Castlederg on Saturday.

Floral tributes have been laid at the site, and a vigil is planned to take place in the town on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said two men have been charged with murder.

A 27-year-old and a 28-year-old have been charged over the killing.

The 28-year-old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence.

They are to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Two other men, aged 28 and 31, have been released following questioning.

A file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

More in this section

PSNI data breach Stormont vacuum means London would have to approve new police chief – minister
PSNI stock Renewed appeal for information around murder of Conor Browne
More than 850 drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day More than 850 drivers caught speeding on National Slow Down Day
Castlederg#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Curracloe Beach. File Picture: John Walsh</p>

Man, 80s, dies after taking ill in water at Wexford beach

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd