Out-of-date rules hampering Reserve Defence Forces

Recruiting and retaining members of the Reserve Defence Forces (RDF) is being hampered by archaic rules long since abolished by other militaries, representatives for serving personnel have said.

Among the issues is an anomaly that prevents them from serving overseas, even though this was supposed to be allowed as a result of an act introduced two years ago.

Under the terms of the Defence (Amendment) Act 2021, members of the RDF have since been allowed to volunteer for operational service with the regular Defence Forces, either on-island or overseas.

However, Defence Forces Regulation R5 (DFR R5) caps this service at a maximum of 100 days per year.

Reserve Defence Forces Representative Association (RDFRA) general secretary Neil Richardson said a typical overseas mission requires three months of "form-up" training, followed by six months of service overseas, followed by one month of post-overseas activities.

“The 100-day cap immediately prevents a reservist from undertaking a full overseas tour, thereby cancelling out the benefits of the Defence (Amendment) Act 2021,” Mr Richardson said.

Personnel losses

He said this was just one of several issues which have to be addressed by the Government to make the RDF function better. It is also suffering personnel losses like the regular Defence Forces.

Mr Richardson said DFR R5 controls the vast majority of how the RDF operates.

When the FCÁ was reorganised into the RDF in 2005, DFR R5 was duly updated to reflect the new organisation. However, when the RDF was again reorganised in 2013, it was not amended, and despite strenuous representations from RDFRA, the Department of Defence did not produce a new version of the document until last year.

“This meant that we were operating under an outdated, no longer fit-for-purpose regulation for nine years. When a new DFR R5 was finally authorised last June, RDFRA was promised that it would now be a 'living document', subject to change — and prompt change — as and when needed.

"However, over a year later, despite regular engagement with the Department of Defence on additional required changes to DFR R5, the document remains unamended,” Mr Richardson said, adding it was having “a substantial negative impact on the RDF”.

While international militaries are increasing the upper enlistment age for reserve service, people with no prior Defence Forces service can only join the RDF up to the age of 35. RDFRA has requested this to be raised.

“DFR R5 now allows former reservists to re-enlist up to the age of 45, but unlike former members of the PDF [Permanent Defence Forces], who might re-enlist, former reservists are not allowed return at their former rank and so must currently rejoin as recruits.

"All enlisted reservists who joined the RDF after 2005 must retire once they reach age 50, while those who joined before that date can serve until 60. RDFRA have requested the former group be permitted to serve on past age 50,” Mr Richardson said.

Meanwhile, he said reserves' attendance at training was currently calculated via "a bizarre system" that awards four hours of attendance credit for attending a full weekend of training, and only 24 hours credit for attending a 14-day residential block.

Mr Richardson said the RDFRA has also requested that this be rectified, with the current system replaced with a fair hour-for-hour recording system.