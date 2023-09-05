Two men reportedly shot in the leg in west Belfast

Two men reportedly shot in the leg in west Belfast
(PA)
Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 06:34
Rebecca Black, PA

Two men have been reportedly shot in the leg in west Belfast, according to police.

Officers were at the scene of the incident in the Roumania Rise area on Monday night.

A police spokesperson said shortly after 10.30pm, it was reported that two men had been shot, both once to their leg.

“They have been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries,” they said.

“Anyone with any information which could assist with police inquiries is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2163 04/09/23.

“Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More in this section

Garda Pensioner assaulted during burglary of his home in Westmeath
New PSNI leadership will need to work to restore confidence in policing – MLA New PSNI leadership will need to work to restore confidence in policing – MLA
Crossmaglen shooting Man in critical condition after being shot in neck and arm in Armagh
#Northern Ireland
(PA)

Man dies following weekend stabbing in Co Tyrone

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd