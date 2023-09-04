Girl, 3, knocked down and killed in Co Laois was a ‘bright star’, funeral hears

Girl, 3, knocked down and killed in Co Laois was a ‘bright star’, funeral hears

The coffin of Rosaleen McDonagh after the funeral at St Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise, Co Laois, for the three year old who was knocked down and killed in a road traffic accident (Picture: Liam McBurney/PA)

Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 13:58
David Young, PA

A three-year-old girl killed in a road collision in Co Laois was a “bright star”, her funeral has heard.

Rosaleen McDonagh, known as Rosie, died after being struck by a car in Portlaoise last Wednesday.

The incident happened in Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area of the town.

Family and friends gathered at St Peter and Paul’s church in Portlaoise for the young girl’s funeral mass on Monday.

A family member wearing a T-shirt with an image of Rosaleen McDonagh at St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Picture: PA
A family member wearing a T-shirt with an image of Rosaleen McDonagh at St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Picture: PA

Many wore white T-shirts with pictures of Rosie on them, while others wore pink-coloured clothing.

Peppa Pig balloons were also brought into the church for the service.

Parish priest Fr John Byrne extended his condolences to Rosie’s parents Bernard and Victoria, her brother Bernie and sisters Julia, Valerie, Priscilla and Jolene. He also spoke of the loss being felt by her grandparents and great grandparents.

He referred to Rosie’s “tragic and sudden passing” as he described the funeral as a “great day of loss and pain”.

“She was a bright star among you and remember all the love that she showed to her parents and grandparents and great grandparents, that love lives on and Rosie is still united with you in heaven,” he told her family members.

A poem read out during the service described Rosie as a “beautiful little angel” with eyes as bright as diamonds who adored her family.

After the funeral, the girl’s white coffin was carried away from the church in a horse drawn white carriage.

Mourners follow the coffin of Rosaleen McDonagh after the funeral at St Peter and Paul's Church. Picture: PA
Mourners follow the coffin of Rosaleen McDonagh after the funeral at St Peter and Paul's Church. Picture: PA

The coffin was taken on for burial at St Joseph’s cemetery in Mountmellick.

The death of Rosie came in a seven-day period that saw 12 people lose their lives on Ireland’s roads.

Seven of those were killed in two crashes, both in Co Tipperary.

As of Sunday evening, 127 had died on the roads in 2023 – a rise of 23 on the same period last year.

Read More

127 vehicles caught speeding as 24-hour blitz to tackle 'speed epidemic' underway

More in this section

Crossmaglen shooting Armagh shooting victim ‘was on his way to work’
RTÉ announces new permanent presenters for Six One and Nine O'Clock News RTÉ announces new permanent presenters for Six One and Nine O'Clock News
Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teenager Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teenager
road safetyPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne has refused to resign following a controversy over a High Court ruling (Picture: Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Policing Board drops public meeting as PSNI Chief Constable faces no-confidence vote

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd