Armagh shooting victim ‘was on his way to work’

A police forensic officer at the scene following a shooting in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen (Picture: Liam McBurney/PA)

Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 12:01
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man was shot in the neck and arm in Co Armagh while he was on his way to work, Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said.

Mr Murphy said the victim of the shooting in Crossmaglen was a local man who is well respected in the local community.

The victim has been taken to hospital and police are at the scene of the shooting in the Ballsmill Road area.

Police received a report of the incident at 6.30am on Monday.

Police at the scene following a shooting in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen. Picture: PA
Police at the scene following a shooting in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen. Picture: PA

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of road closures are in place as the investigation is under way.

“Anyone who may have any information which may assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 253 of 04/09/23.”

Mr Murphy said those responsible must be brought to justice.

He added: “I unreservedly condemn the shooting of a man in Crossmaglen in the early hours of Monday.

“The victim is a local man and is well respected in the local community.

“My first thoughts at this time are with the man injured and his family who will be in shock at this terrible news today.

“He is now being treated in hospital for serious wounds after being shot in the neck and arm as he was on his way to work.

“This was a despicable and cowardly attack by criminal elements.

A police forensic officer at the scene following a shooting in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen. Picture: PA
A police forensic officer at the scene following a shooting in the Ballsmill Road area of Crossmaglen. Picture: PA

“There is no place for these thugs on our streets.”

The Sinn Féin MLA added: “A police investigation and operation is now under way in the area.

“We have been in contact with the PSNI and I would urge anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward immediately to police to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.”

#Northern IrelandPlace: Armagh
