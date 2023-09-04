Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who was last seen in Ballymun, Dublin 11 on Wednesday.

Lennox Dunne, 15, is described as being approximately 5'11" in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, he is understood to have been wearing a grey North Face jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí believe he may be in the Dublin city centre area.

Anyone with any information on Lennox's whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.