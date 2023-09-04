Enforcement key to reducing road accidents

Enforcement of road regulations is the key to reducing crashes according to Conor Faughnan, veteran commentator on road issues and Chief Executive of the Royal Ireland Automobile Club.

It comes as gardaí mount a nationwide 24-hour speed enforcement blitz from Monday morning amid a stark warning from the head of Road Safety Authority (RSA) that Ireland has a speeding epidemic.

The latest 'Slow Down" operation began at 7am today will run until 7am on Tuesday. It will feature high-visibility speed enforcement by Go-Safe vans at selected safety camera zones and at other locations by gardaí.

Mr Faughnan, who is a former director of AA Ireland said it was “encouraging” to see road safety high on “Government radar.”

Conor Faughnan of Royal Ireland Automobile Club.

“It has been a little bit of a neglected policy area for the last number of years. The Garda Traffic Corp is perennially under strength. That has been allowed to almost wither on the vine over the last number of years. They simply haven’t been able to deliver the level of policing that is required," he told RTE's Morning Ireland on Monday.

"If Government are now treating that as a priority that is a good thing. It has taken of course this disastrous road safety year to push the issue up the Government priority list and I think that is a little disappointing.”

Some 127 people have died on roads nationwide this year, up 25% from this time last year. Motorists who commit more than one offence will face increased penalty points under a plan going to Government.

The current system, where points are only applied to the more serious violation, is set to change, meaning drivers committing multiple offences would get penalty points for each breach of the law.

Mr Faughnan said that he wasn’t convinced of the need for new laws. He said that he didn’t object to Minister Jack Chambers’ penalty points proposal but admitted that he didn’t think it was strategic.

"A number of transgressors when detected will be punished more thoroughly. But will that solve our problem? I don’t think it is strategic, to be honest with you. I have no objection to it but is much more important to increase numbers of gardaí. That is the single most important counter measure that we have and over the last number of years we neglected the Garda Traffic Corps and allowed the numbers to diminish and as that has happened road safety stats have worsened.

"I think most people involved in road safety would say that enforcement is the key. Every time we have a crisis in road safety. Every time the numbers worsen the Minister of the day thinks up a new law or a tougher punishment.

"But it is not that strategic or worth that much to us unless it is backed by enforcement. Enforcement is a relatively low tech approach. It doesn’t make for press conferences or sound bites. But it is a diligent piece of work that needs to be done week in and week out.”