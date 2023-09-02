Man in critical condition after Tyrone stabbing

Police have appealed for information after a man was stabbed in Castlederg (Niall Carson/PA)
Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 13:00
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in Co Tyrone.

Detectives are appealing for information about the attack in the Main Street area of Castlederg at 1.30am on Saturday.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report that a 28-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licensed premises in the early hours of this morning.

“A number of suspects left the scene in a white-coloured Vauxhall van.

“The victim has suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek.

“He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“A 27-year-old man has been on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody assisting with inquiries.

“Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact 101 quoting reference number 127 02/09/23.”

CastledergPlace: Northern Ireland
