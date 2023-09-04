Government scores C+ for environmental efforts as key areas flirt with failure

Some headway on energy has been made in the Programme for Government, but targets around climate, agriculture, and water quality are in danger of failing, an independent assessment of progress by scientists has found.

A report card by leading climate academics on the Government’s progress gives an overall grade of C+ or moderate progress in nine key areas, some two-thirds into its term in office.

Cara Augustenborg from University College Dublin (UCD), Paul Deane from University College Cork (UCC), and Diarmuid Torney from Dublin City University (DCU) were commissioned by the Friends of the Earth (FoE) environmental organisation to assess progress in nine areas.

The assessors independently examined climate, nature and biodiversity, water and marine, waste and circular economy, air quality, transport, buildings, energy, and agriculture and forestry, and FoE had no input into the results.

“While there is cause for hope from the overall result of this year’s review, there is no cause for celebration as Ireland is still well behind where we need to be with respect to climate and environmental action,” the assessment chaired by Ms Augustenborg concludes.

Waste started “excellently” in relation to policy at the beginning of the Government’s term but has since declined due to a lack of clear implementation of strategy, it said. Transport has also dropped off due to a rise in greenhouse gas emissions in the sector as well as a lack of spend on active transport infrastructure, the assessment concludes.

Scoring just a four out of 10, similar to last year, agriculture and forestry commitments have stalled as the Government “continues to flirt with failure in this area”, while progress in drinking and wastewater commitments achieve the same poor score. Investment in water treatment has improved however, the assessors said.

Progress continues on climate change, which receives a six out of 10, particularly with respect to financing and resourcing commitments, while recent emissions reductions are welcome but still far from what has been promised, the three academics said.

Unfortunately, delays in 2021-2022 in setting 'the rules of the game' when it comes to climate governance have had a knock-on effect in achieving other climate commitments.

In relation to biodiversity, significant progress began in 2021 and was sustained in 2022, particularly in the conclusion of the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss, reform of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), development of many local nature projects, peatland rewetting investments, progress on invasive species management, and adoption of the Wildlife Amendment Bill.

However, commitments for urban biodiversity including pesticide usage and biodiversity education appear neglected, the assessment said, leaving the sector with a 6.5 mark out of 10.

Improvement in this category is largely dependent on the outcomes of the upcoming fourth National Biodiversity Action Plan, it added.

Water quality continues to deteriorate and insufficient progress is being made on the Government’s commitments to improve water quality, despite commitments progressing in marine and wastewater infrastructure, the academics warned.

Transport, with a score of 6.5, has seen good investment in some areas, though still not at the 2:1 ratio committed by the Government.

“However, there is a difference between throwing money at a problem and spending it, and the underspend of local authorities in this area has been a roadblock to success.

Good progress has been made in commitments on e-scooter legislation, lowering speed limits, facilitating taxi drivers to move to electric vehicles, electrification of some new trains, developments in a national rail strategy, and noticeable improvements in local link bus services and regional connectivity.

However, there are glaring problems in a sector that needs major reform, the assessment shows.

“Commitments on ride-sharing, extending bike-to-work schemes, school transport and Western rail corridor do not appear to be progressing, and Metrolink and Bus Corridor projects have been plagued with planning issues,” the academics warned.

Agriculture and forestry fare poorly, scoring just four out of 10.

“The current agri-food strategy is still responsible for growing nutrient pollution and poor water quality and such trends now appear locked in for the remainder of this Government,” the assessment said.

The Government is “flirting with failure in achieving their agri-environmental commitments”, it warns, adding that some progress has been made in development of solar energy on farms, some peatland rewetting, tillage expansion, and organic farming supports.