Free contraception now available to women aged between 17 to 30 years 

Free contraception has now been extended to include women aged between 27 and 30 years as part of a scheme that was launched in September last year.

It was previously available to those aged 17 to 25 before it started including 26-year-olds in January this year.

The scheme will now be open to women, girls and other people who identify as transgender or non-binary between the age of 17 and 30.

It will cover the cost of GP consultations, family planning, student health as well as primary care centres.

The scheme will include long-acting reversible contraception (LARCs) including injections and implants, as well as hormonal and copper intra-uterine devices and systems (coils).

Emergency contraception will also be included in addition to the oral contraceptive pill, patch and ring.

LARCS fittings and removals are also free of charge under the scheme.

Nearly 2,400 General Practices as well as 1,950 pharmacies have signed up to provide services and products under the scheme to date as approximately €31.5m was allocated in 2023 to support the scheme.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said, "Increasing access to free contraception through the free contraception scheme and the National Condom Distribution Service (NCDS) is therefore a key priority for this Government, supporting positive sexual health and choice in family planning."

“In the context of the current cost-of-living crisis, given that the higher costs of prescription contraception are typically faced by women, the scheme impacts positively on gender equity, reducing costs for women, their partners and families," he said.

“Women’s health continues to be a top priority for myself and this Government; today’s expansion further demonstrates our commitments to expand access to contraception and to fulfil the ancillary recommendations made by the Joint Committee on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution."